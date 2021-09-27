 Skip to main content
Police investigate after bullet holes found in West Waco homes
Police investigate after bullet holes found in West Waco homes

The Waco Police Department is investigating a gunfire incident Sunday in far West Waco that resulted in bullet hole damage to two homes.

Police spokeswoman Cierra Shipley said officers were dispatched around 4 p.m. Sunday to the 600 block of Bosque Lane after a caller reported finding bullet holes in the caller’s home and car from a possible shooting earlier in the day.

Officers found bullet holes in two homes on the street, which is near West Highway 84.

Shipley said evidence was collected and the shooting is still under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

