Police investigate after bullet holes found in West Waco homes

The Waco Police Department is investigating a gunfire incident Sunday in far West Waco that resulted in bullet hole damage to two homes.
Police spokeswoman Cierra Shipley said officers were dispatched around 4 p.m. Sunday to the 600 block of Bosque Lane after a caller reported finding bullet holes in the caller’s home and car from a possible shooting earlier in the day.
Officers found bullet holes in two homes on the street, which is near West Highway 84.
Shipley said evidence was collected and the shooting is still under investigation.
No injuries were reported.
Amaris E. Rodriguez
Reporter
Hailing from the Chicagoland area, Amaris E. Rodriguez is a 2019 graduate of Northeastern Illinois University and formerly worked the Journal & Topics news organization in Des Plains, Illinois.
