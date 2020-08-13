Police investigate fatal North Waco shooting

A Waco man was shot and killed late Wednesday night after he was hit by a gunshot in North Waco, police said.

Keith Barrier Sr., 38, was pronounced dead at a local hospital after he was found lying on North 11th Street around 10 p.m., Waco police Sgt. Sam Key said. Several first responders arrived and took Barrier to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Waco police Sgt. Lester Pagnett said police were called to the 1500 block of North 11th Street shortly before 10 p.m., when a gunshot was reported. Police arrived and found Barrier injured, but conscious and talking before he was taken to the hospital.

Barrier was later pronounced dead shortly after he arrived at the hospital, police said.

Pagnett said it appeared one gunshot struck Barrier in the upper hip, but did not exit his body. Barrier was speaking with police at the scene and told officers his first name, but it was unknown if he reported what led to the shooting.

Shortly after the fatal shooting, officers launched a homicide investigation. Police stayed on scene for several hours, along with Barrier's family and neighbors as they continued the investigation.