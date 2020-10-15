 Skip to main content
Police investigate overnight shooting in South Waco
Waco Police Department is investigating the death of a man who was shot and killed in South Waco early Thursday.

Officers responded to the 2600 block of South 14th Street around 1 a.m. after a caller reported hearing multiple gunshots, people screaming, and a car speeding away, police said Thursday. Officers arrived and found a 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Officer Garen Bynum said there is suspect information and the investigation is still ongoing.

This story will be updated.

