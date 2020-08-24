Police investigate overnight Waco shooting that injured 1

Police are investigating after a man was found shot in his upper body following a shooting at a South Waco home early Monday morning, Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said.

Officers were called to the 1800 block of South 25th Street shortly before 1 a.m., after reports of gunfire in the area. Police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.

Officers discovered several people reportedly entered the man's home prior to the shooting. Bynum said the man tried to flee from a room in the home when he was shot by an unknown man.

At the time of the shooting, two juveniles were in the home at the time, but no one else was injured, Bynum said. Victim services personnel, Waco fire and American Medical Response paramedics assisted at the scene.

Bynum said police are continuing to investigate the shooting. No one was arrested late Monday morning, he said.

