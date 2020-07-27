You are the owner of this article.
Police investigate shooting that injures 1
A 23-year-old man was shot and injured late Sunday night while he was inside a local home, Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said.

Police were called to the 500 block of N. 32rd Street at about 10:30 p.m., where the man was hit by gunfire. Bynum said the man was hit, possibly by one bullet, and injured his right hip and right hand.

Bynum said a woman called police after the shooting. It appeared the suspect likely targeted the man at the home. The suspect may have walked up to the home before opening fire.

Police found handgun shells outside the home. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to survive, Bynum said.

No one was arrested overnight and the investigation is ongoing, Bynum said.

Breaking News