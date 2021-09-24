Police: Lorena student arrested after threatening school through Instagram

A senior at Lorena High School was arrested Thursday after making threats of a "Columbine style" attack supposed to take place Friday at the school, Lorena Police Chief Tom Dickson said.

Daniel Dakota Weber, 17, of Lorena, was arrested and taken to McLennan County Jail on one charge of making a terrorist threat, a third-degree felony.

Lorena school officials notified police of the threat late Thursday morning, according to an arrest affidavit.

Dickson said the threat was made through the social media platform Instagram as a direct message to the high school.

In the threat, Weber said he and his friends were going to enter the high school and open fire on people before planting C4 bombs across the campus, according to the affidavit. Weber also threatened to open fire on law enforcement if they were called to the scene, the document states.

Dickson said officers were able to work with Instagram and request emergency records showing the name, email address and phone number used to register the account. The phone number was linked to Weber’s father, he said.

Officers were able to determine Weber was not at the school at the time of the threat, Dickson said.