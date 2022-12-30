Police make indecent exposure arrest after reports from around Waco

Waco police announced an arrest Friday related to reports received since September "of a male exposing himself to women and children at businesses and parks throughout the city," according to a department press release.

Andrew Justice Smith, 19, was arrested on Waco police warrants charging indecent exposure and indecency with a child by exposure, according to the press release.

Anyone who believes they have been a victim of exposure by Smith should call the department at 254-750-7500, the press release says.

The press release does not provide information about specific incidents in which Smith is charged.

McLennan County Jail records did not list Smith late Friday.