After numerous 911 calls early Monday morning reporting a shirtless man yelling and firing a gun at an apartment complex, Waco police arrested a man on charges of aggravated assault and shooting a gun in the city limits.

Dewayne Bronsha Curtis, 45, of Waco, fired a round from a firearm at the Landing Apartments, 2509 E. Lake Shore Drive, at about 12:45 a.m. Monday, according to his arrest affidavit. No injuries were reported.

The incident began with the sound of a gunshot, the affidavit says.

After the gunshot, one of Curtis’ neighbors went to get her daughter from a nearby building, the affidavit says. The neighbor told police Curtis has a problem with her and her family, but “the problem is not mutual,” the affidavit says. Curtis told officers he has an ongoing "beef" with the neighbor, according to the affidavit.

The neighbor told police that while she was getting her daughter, she saw Curtis walking toward her, shining a light and cursing loudly, the affidavit says. The neighbor said she feared Curtis would shoot her or her daughter, so they ducked out of sight near a vehicle and called 911, the affidavit says. This is how the responding officer found them.

Curtis told an officer that before the gunshot he had been “exchanging words” with the neighbor’s nephew through a window, the affidavit says. Curtis told the officer he saw a “red dot laser come through the window” and “he then went back to his apartment to retrieve his rifle to defend himself,” the affidavit says.

When officers approached Curtis on his porch, they found him wearing his pistol in a holster on his hip. Checking the pistol, they found it one round short of fully loaded, and they found a spent shell casing just outside the Curtis' apartment, the affidavit says.

In Curtis’ apartment next to the front door, officers found his AR-15 style rifle and “less than 10 feet away from the rifle,” they found a flashlight that can be mounted to the rifle lying on a bed, the affidavit says.

Police arrested Curtis on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a Class A misdemeanor charge of discharging a firearm inside city limits. He was released Monday from McLennan County Jail on $20,000 bond.