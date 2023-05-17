A man arrested on a misdemeanor theft charge at a Walmart in Bellmead last week was out of jail on bond at the time, after a burglary arrest in December, and was wanted on a deadly conduct warrant from January.

Bellmead police arrested Patrick Emmanuel Lucas on Friday on suspicion of taking products worth about $119 without paying from the Walmart at 1521 Interstate 35 North, according to a Bellmead affidavit. Police reported he also gave a false name when they first spoke to him in the parking lot and then tried to run away. He was arrested on a Class A misdemeanor charge of evading arrest, a Class B misdemeanor charge of theft and a Class B misdemeanor charge of giving false identifying information.

Officials also learned Lucas was wanted on Waco police warrants charging Class A misdemeanor deadly conduct and Class A misdemeanor assault causing bodily injury against a family member.

According to affidavits supporting the Waco warrants, a woman called a family member Jan. 30 to help her get away from a home in the 200 block of Lyle Avenue where she was arguing with Lucas. When the family member arrived with a friend, they saw Lucas dragging the woman by the hair, and Lucas threatened the family member with a gun, according to the affidavit.

The family member and the friend then drove away from the Lyle Avenue home. A few minutes later, Patrick Lucas drove up behind them and hit their car with a 2012 Buick LaCrosse, the affidavit says.

At the time of the alleged incidents in January in Waco and last week in Bellmead, Lucas was free on bond after a Dec. 7 arrest on a first-degree felony charge of engaging in organized criminal activity with an underlying charge of burglary. He was arrested on the charge along with three others who police said at the time were part of a theft ring involved in a Sept. 30 burglary of a home in the 2000 block of North 22nd Street. Elijah Watson, 20; Quincy Jamal White, 20; Stephon Rafael Lucas, 18, were charged in the same incident.

Stephon Lucas, Watson and White also were charged in December by multiple area agencies in several other incidents.

Patrick Lucas remained in McLennan County Jail on Wednesday with bond listed at a total of $45,000.

Stephon Lucas remained jailed with bond listed at more than $135,000, and Watson remained jailed with bond listed at more than $250,000. White was not listed on McLennan County Jail's roster Wednesday.