Police: Man arrested in injury to elderly person

Waco Police arrested a 30-year-old man last week after he hit and choked a 68-year-old man and officers found meth on him, according to a police incident report.

Colby Lee Hughes was arrested June 21 on a first-degree felony charge of injury to an elderly person and a state jail felony charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Officers responding to a call at 10:55 p.m. in the 2400 block of Speight Avenue found Hughes sitting on the ground with fresh blood stains on his shirt when they arrived, according to the report. Hughes told an officer the other man had pushed him, causing him to hit his head, and that he had started punching the man in self-defense, according to the police report.

The other man, who was inside when officers arrived, had blood running from his forehead to his chin and had bruises on his face, neck and arms, according to the report. He also told officers Hughes had choked him to the point where he started losing consciousness, the report says.

Officers also found Hughes to be in possession of 1.08 grams of methamphetamine, according to the report.

Hughes remained in McLennan County Jail on Wednesday with bond listed at $28,000.

