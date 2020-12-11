 Skip to main content
Police: Man burglarized Waco apartment complex's show unit
A local man was arrested on a burglary charge this week after he took furnishings from an apartment complex's show unit in April, an arrest affidavit states.

Woodway Police arrested Adren Martin, 38, Tuesday on a charge filed by Waco police. An employee at University Courtyard Apartments, 1321 S. 11th St., reported to Waco police April 14 that several items had been stolen and it appeared someone had been living in the complex's show unit, which is furnished and has running water and electricity but cannot be rented out, according to the affidavit.

A neighbor reported seeing a man and a woman removing a mattress from the unit, and a fingerprint from connected Martin to a stolen item, the affidavit states.

Since his arrest Tuesday, Martin has been released from McLennan County Jail on $10,000 bond.

Adren Martin

Martin
