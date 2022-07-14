Police: Man charged with aggravated assault used bat in Waco fight

A fight with a baseball bat led to a Waco man's arrest near the 900 block of Turner Street and sent another man to an area hospital Tuesday, according to Waco police.

Eddie Evans, 47, of Waco, was arrested Tuesday and taken to McLennan County Jail, police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said in an email. Court and jail records show Evans charged with a second-degree felony, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and released on $5,000 bond following his Wednesday arraignment hearing.

Police responded to Turner Street for a call about a fight shortly after noon Tuesday and learned Evans had used a baseball bat in a fight with another man, Shipley wrote.

Police did not say whether Evans and the man he fought with knew each other or what started the fight. Police could not release the condition of the man Evans fought, who went to the hospital.

Shipley said the department believes the fight is an isolated incident.