 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police: Man charged with aggravated assault used bat in Waco fight

  • 0

A fight with a baseball bat led to a Waco man's arrest near the 900 block of Turner Street and sent another man to an area hospital Tuesday, according to Waco police.

Eddie Evans, 47, of Waco, was arrested Tuesday and taken to McLennan County Jail, police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said in an email. Court and jail records show Evans charged with a second-degree felony, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and released on $5,000 bond following his Wednesday arraignment hearing.

Eddie Evans

Evans

Police responded to Turner Street for a call about a fight shortly after noon Tuesday and learned Evans had used a baseball bat in a fight with another man, Shipley wrote.

Police did not say whether Evans and the man he fought with knew each other or what started the fight. Police could not release the condition of the man Evans fought, who went to the hospital.

Shipley said the department believes the fight is an isolated incident.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Christopher De Los Santos is a U.S. Army veteran with a master’s degree in journalism from The University of Texas. He previously worked at the Williamson County Sun in Georgetown.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Wild moment raccoon chases woman and her dog into her house and refuses to leave

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert