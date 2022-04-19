Police: Man claims self-defense in shooting off Valley Mills Drive

Beverly Hills police announced they are investigating a shooting that left one man wounded Tuesday afternoon.

They responded at 3:57 p.m. to a report someone had been shot at 1708 S. Valley Mills Drive, according to a Beverly Hills police press release. The address is for a RaceWay gas station, though police did not name the business or say whether the incident was related to it.

Officers found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound and provided medical assistance, according to the press release. Emergency medical personnel arrived and continued to provide assistance. The gunshot victim “was transported to a local medical facility for treatment and is reported to be in stable condition,” the press release says.

The shooter had left the area by the time police arrived, but the Waco Police Department later reported he called them and reported he had shot someone in self-defense, according to the press release.

“Waco Police Department detained and release(d) him to Beverly Hills for investigation,” the press release said.

Beverly Hills and Waco police “worked together to process the scene and incident,” and the Beverly Hills Police Department is continuing to investigate. A Precinct 1 constable also assisted at the scene.