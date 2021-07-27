Police: Man fled Hewitt crash that sent woman to hospital

Texas Department of Public Safety officers arrested a man early Tuesday morning after he crashed his car Monday night on Interstate 35 in the Hewitt area and fled the scene, leaving behind an injured woman, Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin said.

Augustin James Hernandez, 37, was arrested after a search involving the DPS, the McLennan County Sheriff's Office, Hewitt police, Lorena police and Woodway police.

Devlin, whose department assisted in the response to the crash, said it was a single-vehicle crash that occurred as the vehicle was traveling southbound on Interstate 35. The vehicle left the road, rolling down an embankment, and landed on the shoulder of the highway, Devlin said.

Officers responding to the crash observed indications alcohol was involved, he said.

Hernandez, the driver, fled the scene, leaving behind a passenger who was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, Devlin said. DPS troopers found Hernandez along the interstate shortly after midnight, he said.

DPS officials had not responded by Tuesday afternoon to questions about the crash, including the time and location.

Hernandez was arrested on third-degree felony charges of failure to stop and render aid and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and a Class A misdemeanor charge of violation of a protective order. He remained in McLennan County Jail on Tuesday with bond listed at $12,000.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.