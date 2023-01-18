 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: man found dead behind Franklin Avenue business

Waco police found a man dead early Wednesday behind a restaurant in the 4200 block of Franklin Avenue, according to a statement.

"Currently officers believe this was a medical episode and there is no danger to the public," Waco police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said in statement.

Officers responded to a call at about 5 a.m. Wednesday and found a 47-year-old man who had already died, according to the statement. The 4200 block of Franklin starts at Rosa's Cafe and includes several nearby businesses.

An autopsy was ordered and the man's relatives have been notified, the statement says. Police have not reported the man's name.

