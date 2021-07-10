Police: Man shot during robbery, found dead outside Waco Drive business where he worked

An employee of a business in the 2600 block of Waco Drive was shot and killed during a robbery Saturday morning, Waco Police announced.

Officers responding to a "man down call" at about 6:20 a.m. found the 57-year-old man in the business' front parking lot, according to a police press release. It does not name the business, and the man's identity is being withheld pending notification of family.

Investigators determined the man was shot during a robbery, but the press release does not indicate whether a suspect has been identified.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the department at 254-750-7500 or Waco Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357.