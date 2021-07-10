 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Man shot during robbery, found dead outside Waco Drive business where he worked
0 comments
POLICE REPORT

Police: Man shot during robbery, found dead outside Waco Drive business where he worked

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

An employee of a business in the 2600 block of Waco Drive was shot and killed during a robbery Saturday morning, Waco Police announced.

Officers responding to a "man down call" at about 6:20 a.m. found the 57-year-old man in the business' front parking lot, according to a police press release. It does not name the business, and the man's identity is being withheld pending notification of family.

Investigators determined the man was shot during a robbery, but the press release does not indicate whether a suspect has been identified.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the department at 254-750-7500 or Waco Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden tells Putin 'to act' against ransomware groups

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert