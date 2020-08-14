You are the owner of this article.
Police: Man shot woman as she drove, again after she left vehicle on McFerrin
shooting

Police investigate after a 21-year-old woman was shot multiple times Friday evening in the 2900 block of McFerrin Avenue and was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Officers arrested a 20-year-old suspect later Friday night.

 Staff photo — Kristin Hoppa

Waco police arrested a 20-year-old man Friday night after they believe he shot a 21-year-old woman as she drove in the 2900 block of McFerrin Avenue and shot her again after she got out of the vehicle, Officer Garen Bynum said.

The first officer to the scene provided first aid as other emergency personnel arrived and took the woman to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, Bynum said. Police responded at about 6:20 p.m. to 29th Street and McFerrin Avenue.

It appears the woman was shot as she drove, then almost crashed into a fence line, and was shot again after she got out of the vehicle, Bynum said.

The shooter was not in the area when police arrived, but they were able to identify a suspect, who they found and arrested at about 9 p.m., he said. The suspect's name was not immediately released.

More information is expected to be released Saturday.

