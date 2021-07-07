Police: Man transported for mental health evaluation after shots-fired call in Waco neighborhood

A man remained barricaded at his house in a Waco neighborhood for more than an hour Wednesday afternoon before officials took him into custody and transported him to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation, according to a police press release.

Officers went to the house in the 1600 block of Hilltop Drive at about 3 p.m. in response to a shots-fired call.

"As the first officers arrived on scene, they learned a male subject had fired several rounds in and around his residence for an unknown reason," according to the press release. "The first officers that arrived on scene were able to quickly establish communication with the male."

After more than an hour, he was taken into custody and transported for a medical evaluation. No one was injured during the incident.