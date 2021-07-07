 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Man transported for mental health evaluation after shots-fired call in Waco neighborhood
0 comments

Police: Man transported for mental health evaluation after shots-fired call in Waco neighborhood

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A man remained barricaded at his house in a Waco neighborhood for more than an hour Wednesday afternoon before officials took him into custody and transported him to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation, according to a police press release.

Officers went to the house in the 1600 block of Hilltop Drive at about 3 p.m. in response to a shots-fired call.

"As the first officers arrived on scene, they learned a male subject had fired several rounds in and around his residence for an unknown reason," according to the press release. "The first officers that arrived on scene were able to quickly establish communication with the male."

After more than an hour, he was taken into custody and transported for a medical evaluation. No one was injured during the incident.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Calif. deputies seize over $1B in illegal pot

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert