Police: Man who fired at Falls County deputy charged in fatal Waco shooting

A McLennan County man who fired multiple shots at a Falls County deputy during a traffic stop last week had been involved in a fatal shooting in Waco several hours before the stop, Waco police said Sunday.
Eddie Bohannon, 23, was served Saturday night at the Falls County Jail with a murder warrant in the shooting death of Curtis Freeman, 30, of Waco. Freeman died Friday evening from injuries in a shooting at about 2:30 p.m. Jan. 16 at a corner store at 1900 J.J. Flewellen Road in Waco, according to police.
During a routine traffic stop at about 11 p.m. that night near Highway 7 and Highway 320 in Falls County, Bohannon fired at least three rounds from the passenger seat of a pickup at a deputy who was on the passenger side of the vehicle, Falls County Sheriff Joe Lopez said at the time of his arrest.
“The passenger displayed a handgun and she leaned back just in time,” Lopez said. “He fired numerous times and she was blessed she didn’t get hit.”
The driver fled before surrendering to police as Bohannon got in the driver's seat and continued to flee, Lopez said. Falls County and McLennan County deputies found Bohannon near Chilton and arrested him the next morning. McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said at the time that Bohannon reached for a pistol in his pocket, but deputies were able to subdue and arrest him before he got it out.
After he was jailed, officials said Bohannon did not have an active warrant out at the time of the traffic stop and that it was unclear why he fired at the deputy.
He remained jailed on a charge of aggravated assault on a public servant when he was served with the murder warrant from Waco police Saturday night.
Waco police were able to obtain the warrant within a day of Freeman's death. They did not provide details of Bohahnnon's alleged role in the fatal shooting.
"Although an arrest has been made, this is still a very active and ongoing investigation," Officer Garen Bynum said in a press release.