Police: Man who fired at Falls County deputy charged in fatal Waco shooting

A McLennan County man who fired multiple shots at a Falls County deputy during a traffic stop last week had been involved in a fatal shooting in Waco several hours before the stop, Waco police said Sunday.

Eddie Bohannon, 23, was served Saturday night at the Falls County Jail with a murder warrant in the shooting death of Curtis Freeman, 30, of Waco. Freeman died Friday evening from injuries in a shooting at about 2:30 p.m. Jan. 16 at a corner store at 1900 J.J. Flewellen Road in Waco, according to police.

During a routine traffic stop at about 11 p.m. that night near Highway 7 and Highway 320 in Falls County, Bohannon fired at least three rounds from the passenger seat of a pickup at a deputy who was on the passenger side of the vehicle, Falls County Sheriff Joe Lopez said at the time of his arrest.

“The passenger displayed a handgun and she leaned back just in time,” Lopez said. “He fired numerous times and she was blessed she didn’t get hit.”