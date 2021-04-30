Police: Mart man arrested for sexual assault

The Mart Police Department arrested 29-year-old Huge Maldonado on Thursday for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman at knifepoint.

According to the arrest affidavit, police were notified on Thursday the suspect had allegedly sexually assaulted his girlfriend by forcing her to perform oral sex while holding a knife to her neck. The woman reported the assault to officials the same day.

The affidavit said the victim sustained additional injuries during the assault, but they were not identified.

Maldonado was taken to McLennan County Jail and is being held on a $25,000 bond.

