Police: Mart man burned while starting fire wielded knife at officers

Facing charges of arson and assaulting multiple people, while also recovering from burns, a Mart man sits in confinement in the McLennan County Jail, held on around $145,000 bond, court and jail records show.

Authorities arrested Justin Wade Lewis, 38, of Mart, on March 13 on four felony charges before putting him on a helicopter flight to a burn center in Dallas, his arrest affidavit states. He was arraigned Wednesday at McLennan County Courthouse, court documents show.

Charges against Lewis include first-degree felony aggravated assault on a public servant, second-degree felony arson, and two third-degree felonies — assault by strangling and assault with a deadly weapon, according to court and jail documents.

Mart police and firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 300 block of North Lumpkin Street at around 9:30 p.m. on March 13, the defendant's arrest affidavit states. First responders found a recreational vehicle or mobile home fully engulfed in fire upon arrival, the affidavit states.

Officers found Lewis, with visible burns on his face and arms, standing in the doorway of the burning structure, the affidavit states. Responding officers reported he did not comply with instructions to come outside, instead going back into the burning structure.

When he did emerge from the fire, Lewis wielded a knife at the responding officers, according to the affidavit.

A woman at the scene of the fire told authorities Lewis threatened her life verbally, choked her, poured gasoline on her and attempted to set her on fire, the affidavits states. She told authorities that instead of burning her, Lewis set himself and the structure on fire, the affidavit states.

After the Lewis' treatment for his burns in Dallas, authorities transported him to McLennan County for arraignment. He remains in custody in the county jail on his four felony charges and about $145,000 bond.

