Police: More charges filed against Waco-area theft ring

Waco and Robinson police have filed additional charges against several men who officials said are members of a theft and burglary ring operating in the Waco area.

Waco police served warrants Dec. 7 against Elijah Watson, 20; Quincy Jamal White, 20; Stephon Rafael Lucas, 18; and Patrick E. Lucas, 19, charging first-degree felony engaging in organized criminal activity with an underlying offense of burglary of a habitation. Watson, White and Stephon Lucas already were in custody, and Patrick Lucas was arrested on the charge, tied to a Sept. 30 burglary of a home in the 2000 block of North 22nd Street.

Robinson police served warrants Dec. 14 against Jordan Keyshawn King, 19, and Stephon Lucas charging burglary of three motor vehicles Nov. 25, unauthorized use of vehicles and engaging in organized criminal activity. Robinson police also served warrants Dec. 14 against White and Watson on burglary and engaging in organized criminal activity charges, also tied to incidents Nov. 25.

Police on Dec. 1 announced the arrests of Watson, White, King, Stephon Lucas and Daquerian Daquis McDowell, 19, with charges from Waco, Robinson and Falls County related to burglary or theft.

In the Sept. 30 home burglary for which Waco police filed charges Dec. 7, video surveillance in the area showed a man, then unidentified, enter the home after removing a window air conditioning unit, then pass items including a designer purse, a video game console with a controller and a 50-round firearm drum magazine to Watson, according to arrest affidavits.

Surveillance video from a pawn shop shows Watson and White enter the shop with the purse, game console and controller, then leave with the purse after Watson sold the console and controller, according to the affidavits. Police returned the console and controller to the owner.

The pawn shop video showed Watson and White in a pickup truck reported stolen out of Falls County, which was also seen on video from near the house that was burglarized, police reported. The pickup was later recovered from an apartment complex on Babgy Avenue, a few blocks from Baylor University, and police found fingerprints inside matching Stephon Lucas, according to the affidavits. After additional interviews, police charged Watson, White, Stephon Lucas and Patrick Lucas in the burglary.

Patrick Lucas was released from McLennan County Jail on Dec. 9 on $30,000 bond.

Stephon Lucas, Watson, White, King and McDowell remained in jail Sunday, each with at least 10 charges listed from two or more agencies. Their bonds range from $101,000 for King to $325,000 for White.