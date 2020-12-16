Police: Mother, daughter forced their way into Waco home to assault woman over texts

A mother and daughter have been arrested and charged with burglary after allegedly forcing their way into a house to attack a third woman over text messages, according to an arrest affidavit.

Waco police arrested Maria Reyes, 39, and Liliana Reyes, 18, and charged them with burglary of a habitation and assault. Bond has been set at a total of $6,000 for both.

Waco Police Department officers responded to a residence in the 3600 block of Colcord Avenue at 9:52 p.m. Tuesday, after call notes indicated family members were fighting, according to the affidavit. When officers arrived they saw “three females laying on the ground that had obviously been fighting,” and “chunks of hair all over the floor,” the affidavit states.

The affidavit states the women came to the house to show the man living there text messages sent from the victim to the women. After he opened the door and the victim came around a corner into view, the two pushed their way into the house to fight her.

The victim had scratches on her face, hair pulled out and bruises on her arms, according to the affidavit. She was taken to Ascension Providence Hospital with injuries.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.