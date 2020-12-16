 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Mother, daughter forced their way into Waco home to assault woman over texts
0 comments

Police: Mother, daughter forced their way into Waco home to assault woman over texts

{{featured_button_text}}

A mother and daughter have been arrested and charged with burglary after allegedly forcing their way into a house to attack a third woman over text messages, according to an arrest affidavit.

Waco police arrested Maria Reyes, 39, and Liliana Reyes, 18, and charged them with burglary of a habitation and assault. Bond has been set at a total of $6,000 for both.

Waco Police Department officers responded to a residence in the 3600 block of Colcord Avenue at 9:52 p.m. Tuesday, after call notes indicated family members were fighting, according to the affidavit. When officers arrived they saw “three females laying on the ground that had obviously been fighting,” and “chunks of hair all over the floor,” the affidavit states.

The affidavit states the women came to the house to show the man living there text messages sent from the victim to the women. After he opened the door and the victim came around a corner into view, the two pushed their way into the house to fight her.

The victim had scratches on her face, hair pulled out and bruises on her arms, according to the affidavit. She was taken to Ascension Providence Hospital with injuries.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Remembering 9/11 in Waco — 19 years later

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert