A teenager reported missing from Limestone County in April was confirmed to be the person found dead in Mexia last week, officials said.

An autopsy confirmed that Xavier Omarion Molina, 19, of Limestone County, was the person found deceased at a business in the 700 block of East Milam Street on May 3, a statement from Mexia officials on Friday said.

Molina was reported missing April 15, the statement said.

The investigation is ongoing and Mexia officials released no further details. The statement does not address Molina's cause of death, or whether pathologists had ruled his manner of death to be accidental, homicide, unknown or natural.