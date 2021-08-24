Police: Pregnant woman kidnapped in West, suspect arrested in Fort Worth

McLennan County deputies were able to track a pregnant local kidnapping victim's location to Fort Worth, allowing police there to arrest the Waco man who had taken her, according to an arrest affidavit.

McLennan County Sheriff's Office deputies responded at 11:47 p.m. Saturday to a call in West, and the woman's mother told them Felipe Angel Palacios, 39, of Waco, had kidnapped the woman after they got into an argument, according to the affidavit. She said her daughter went to his pickup to get her keys, and Palacios drove away while she was in the truck and refused to let her out, the affidavit states.

The mother told deputies her daughter had called and said Palacios punched her in the head and stomach, knowing she was pregnant, before he took her phone away, according to the report.

Deputies were unable to make contact with the woman, so they pinged her cellphone and found she was in the Fort Worth area, according to the affidavit.

Fort Worth Police found Palacios and the woman and arrested him, and reported she had injuries consistent with earlier reports, the affidavit states. She was taken to a hospital.

A McLennan County deputy drove Palacios back to McLennan County, and he was jailed on charges of aggravated kidnapping, assault of a pregnant person and interference with an emergency request. He was released Monday on $52,000 bond.

