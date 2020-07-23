Police probe shooting at apartments between Baylor campus, La Salle Avenue

First responders flooded an apartment complex near Baylor University after a report of gunfire Thursday afternoon, but police were left without many answers, Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said.

Waco and Baylor police responded to the report of shooting at about 12:30 p.m. at Eastgate Apartments, 1921 S. Fifth St. Initial reports indicated a man was down outside the apartments, but no victim was present when officers arrived and none have been discovered since, Bynum said.

Officers found shell casings but no evidence any property had been hit by gunfire, he said. Witnesses gave descriptions of two vehicles that might have been involved, and officers stopped two vehicles as they investigated.

The driver of a vehicle stopped a short time later near 17th Street and Interstate 35 is believed to be involved in the shooting or a witness to the shooting, but did not want to cooperate with police, Bynum said.

Another driver stopped in the 1800 block of Colcord Avenue had blood on his leg, Bynum said. He told officers he heard the shooting and jumped a fence, injuring his leg, but that he was not involved in the shooting, according to police.

During the stop, officers found drugs in the vehicle and arrested the man, Bynum said.

No gunshot injuries from the incident are known, and police are continuing to investigate, he said.

