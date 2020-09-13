Police probe Waco apartment shooting

A 17-year-old was found shot several times outside an apartment early Sunday morning as police continue to search for more information, Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said.

Officers were called to the Villages Apartments, 1100 N. Sixth Street, around 3 a.m. after gunshots were heard. Bynum said a 17-year-old male was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds outside an apartment on the ground floor.

The teenager was taken to a local hospital for immediate medical care. Bynum said he did not have a condition update as of 10 a.m.

Several bystanders were around the apartment at the time officers arrived, but no one was able to provide details of the shooting. Bynum said it was unclear where the man was shot before he was found outside the apartment.

No suspect information was released Sunday morning as police continue to investigate, Bynum said.

