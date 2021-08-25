Police pursuit prompts brief lockdown on 1st day of classes at Robinson Intermediate School

Robinson Police reported the pursuit of a wanted man near Robinson Intermediate School prompted a lockdown lasting less than an hour Wednesday, the first day of classes for Robinson Independent School District.

Fabian Ray Rivera, 25, started a vehicle chase at about 1:15 p.m. with a U.S. Marshals Service task force working to arrest him on a warrant, according to a Robinson Police Facebook post. Rivera crashed near Old Robinson Road and Ward Avenue and ran from the crash, according to the Facebook post.

The school was placed on lockdown, and officers were stationed around the school because of its proximity to the search, according to the post. A school staff member said security measures were also taken at the nearby Robinson Junior High and Robinson High School, but administrators were not available to provide more details.

"Officers have received information indicating Mr. Rivera was picked up by a silver or grey car and left southbound on highway 77," according to an update at 1:55 p.m. "At this time, the lockdown has been lifted at the school."

