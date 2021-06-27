 Skip to main content
Police remove body from vehicle in Brazos River
Police remove body from vehicle in Brazos River

The Waco Police Department is investigating after emergency workers Sunday pulled a body from a truck submerged in the Brazos River.

Officer Garen Bynum said a caller at 10:42 a.m. reported the truck in the river near the intersection of University Parks Drive and Colcord Avenue.

A patrol officer arrived on scene and confirmed the call. The Waco Fire Department dive team assisted on the scene and discovered the body inside the truck.

Bynum said Tow King of Waco helped remove the truck, and Waco Mortuary removed the body.

Officers do not know how long the truck was submerged under water or where the vehicle entered the water, according to the information released by Bynum.

An autopsy was ordered and the incident remains under investigation.

