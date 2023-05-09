A Groesbeck man jailed on suspicion of burglary to commit assault in Waco also had outstanding sexual assault warrants from Tarrant County, records show.

A U.S. Marshals Service task force arrested Justin Nasir Shah, 35, on Tuesday on a Waco police warrant charging three first-degree felony counts of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault.

Waco police responded at about 4:45 a.m. Thursday to a shots-fired call in the 900 block of Briar Drive, a residential area a few blocks from the Greater Waco YMCA, according to a statement from Waco police spokesperson Cierra Shipley.

“When officers arrived, they learned the suspect had briefly met the first female victim earlier in the night and then later the suspect broke into her home and attempted to sexually assault (the first victim),” Shipley said.

Investigators determined Shah also fired a handgun in the area of the first victim and her son, who is younger than 5, and beat a second woman while in the Briar Drive home, Shipley said. Shah had left by the time officers arrived, she said.

Shah remained in McLennan County Jail on Tuesday evening with bond listed at a combined $2.25 million on the three Waco charges. Jail records also show two Tarrant County warrants against him, one charging sexual assault and one charging aggravated sexual assault.