Police say man kidnapped, threatened ex after finding her packing his belongings

A Woodway man was indicted last week on suspicion of kidnapping and also faces charges of making terroristic threats over the way police say he responded to his ex-girlfriend moving his belongings out of a home.

A McLennan County grand jury indicted Rene Osorio Jr., 40, last week on a third-degree felony kidnapping charge. McLennan County deputies arrested Osorio last month on the kidnapping charge and two Class A misdemeanor terroristic threat charges.

His arrest affidavit says he forced his ex-girlfriend to ride in his car, in fear of being hurt, away from a home in the 200 block Quail Hollow Lane, off Speegleville Road, shortly after 4 p.m. Oct. 9. The affidavit says Osorio threatened his ex-girlfriend and a male friend of hers with deadly force.

While the ex-girlfriend and a male friend were packing Osorio's belongings on Oct. 9 at the Quail Hollow Lane home, Osorio drove up to the home, the affidavit says. When Osorio saw the two going through his belongings, Osorio became angry and told the two to "get the kids away from the residence because, 'it's going to be bad, they don't need to see this,'" the affidavit says.

The two told deputies Osorio threatened that his friends nearby would soon arrive to "take care of you," and would "f-ing kill you," the affidavit says.

After the threats, the male friend took two children in his car and drove away from the home, the affidavit says.

The document says Osorio forced his ex-girlfriend into his car and he drove off, following the male friend's car. The ex-girlfriend told deputies she got into Osorio's car because she was afraid he would hurt her and her friend and afraid from the earlier threats of deadly force, the affidavit says.

Osorio let the ex-girlfriend out of his car on Speegleville Road after he found out the male friend had called 911, the affidavit says.

The ex-girlfriend later received numerous text messages threatening the lives of herself and the male friend who helped her and her children that afternoon, police reported.

Osorio remains in McLennan County Jail with bail set at $500,000.