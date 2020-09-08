 Skip to main content
Police search for Labor Day weekend shooter that injured 2
Police search for Labor Day weekend shooter that injured 2

Two men were wounded over Labor Day weekend in a drive-up shooting near Trendwood Apartments, Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said.

Police were called to Trendwood, 1700 Dallas Circle, at about 8:05 p.m., Sunday after two men were hit by gunfire outside the apartments. Bynum said both men, ages 42 and 19, did not believe they were the targets of the shooting.

The 42-year-old man was struck in the arm while the 19-year-old was struck in the leg, Bynum said. Both injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening, police reported.

Witnesses reported a white Chevrolet drove near the apartment complex when shots were fired. Bynum said the vehicle then left the area.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing, Bynum said Tuesday.

