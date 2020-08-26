 Skip to main content
Police search for pair who tried to open ATM with stolen pickup
McGregor police are searching for two people who tried to break an ATM open using a stolen pickup early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded about 5:20 a.m. to an ATM alarm at TFNB Your Bank for Life, 27000 Highway 84, at Highway 84 and Bosque Lane. They found an ATM outside the bank severely damaged with a portion of an access door missing, McGregor police Lt. Ron McCurry said. They also found two pry bars and a chain attached to the pickup, which was left at the bank and recently had been reported stolen out of Waco, McCurry said.

Surveillance video shows two people, likely men, pull up, try to pry the machine open, then attach the chain and unsuccessfully try to open it with the pickup, he said. They were both wearing gloves, hoodies and had their faces covered. They left on foot, McCurry said.

Authorities estimated the replacement cost of the ATM to be about $80,000.

Several elements of the incident Wednesday are similar to a failed attempt last month in Riesel to pull an ATM from its platform using a stolen pickup, McCurry said. McGregor detectives plan to speak with Riesel police and the FBI, he said.

McGregor police are asking anyone with information about the incident Wednesday to call them at 840-2855.

