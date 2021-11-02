Police searching for driver in fatal hit-and-run near Hillsboro

The Texas Department of Public Safety is searching for the driver in a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian Friday night on Interstate 35 just north of Hillsboro.

A vehicle driving north on the interstate hit a man who was walking along the road at about 8 p.m., near mile marker 370, DPS Sgt. Ryan Howard said. A description of the vehicle was not available, and the pedestrian's identity has not been released. Officials have notified his next of kin of his death.