 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police searching for driver in fatal hit-and-run near Hillsboro
0 comments

Police searching for driver in fatal hit-and-run near Hillsboro

{{featured_button_text}}

The Texas Department of Public Safety is searching for the driver in a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian Friday night on Interstate 35 just north of Hillsboro.

A vehicle driving north on the interstate hit a man who was walking along the road at about 8 p.m., near mile marker 370, DPS Sgt. Ryan Howard said. A description of the vehicle was not available, and the pedestrian's identity has not been released. Officials have notified his next of kin of his death.

The vehicle did not stop, Howard said. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Orthodox patriarch blesses shrine by 9/11 memorial

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Hailing from the Chicagoland area, Amaris E. Rodriguez is a 2019 graduate of Northeastern Illinois University and formerly worked the Journal & Topics news organization in Des Plains, Illinois.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert