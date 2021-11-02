Police searching for driver in fatal hit-and-run near Hillsboro

The Texas Department of Public Safety is searching for the driver in a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian Friday night on Interstate 35 just north of Hillsboro.
A vehicle driving north on the interstate hit a man who was walking along the road at about 8 p.m., near mile marker 370, DPS Sgt. Ryan Howard said. A description of the vehicle was not available, and the pedestrian's identity has not been released. Officials have notified his next of kin of his death.
The vehicle did not stop, Howard said. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Amaris E. Rodriguez
Reporter
Hailing from the Chicagoland area, Amaris E. Rodriguez is a 2019 graduate of Northeastern Illinois University and formerly worked the Journal & Topics news organization in Des Plains, Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.