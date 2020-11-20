Police seek clues in fatal overnight shooting at Waco bar

Waco police were seeking the public's help Friday as they sought suspect information in a fatal overnight shooting at a West Waco bar.

The Waco Police Department responded to a shots fire call around 1:50 a.m. at Mr. Magoo's, 4601 Hodde Drive, Officer Garen Bynum said in a news release.

Police found multiple shell casings in the parking lot but were not successful in getting people at the scene to talk, Bynum said.

Police soon heard from a local hospital that a gunshot victim had arrived by private vehicle, Bynum said. The victim died before police could reach the hospital but police confirmed that he had been shot at the bar.

The victim is a 19-year-old Hispanic male whose name has not yet been released.

Investigators worked through the night on the shooting, which police are describing as a murder case, but were still seeking suspect information Friday.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call (254) 750-7500 and request to talk to the special crimes division. Anonymous tips may also be claled in to Waco Crime Stoppers at (254) 753-4357.