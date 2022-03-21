 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police seek clues on drive-by shooting that injured two in West Waco

Police are seeking suspects in what appeared to be a drive-by shooting Sunday in West Waco that caused two people to be hospitalized.

Waco Police Department officers received a report of a shooting at the intersection of Sanger Avenue and Melrose Drive at 6:15 p.m. Sunday, a police spokesperson said. 

Unknown subjects in one or more vehicles fired shots at the victims in another vehicle, police said. 

A private vehicle transported one victim to Ascension Providence hospital. An ambulance took the other to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center. Police did not release descriptions of the victims.

Witnesses to the shooting shared very little information about the suspects with the police. It is not known whether or not the suspects and the victims knew each other, police said.

Christopher De Los Santos is a U.S. Army veteran with a master’s degree in journalism from The University of Texas. He previously worked at the Williamson County Sun in Georgetown.

