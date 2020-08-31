Police seek driver who injured woman in high-speed chase, hit-and-run crash

Waco police were investigating Monday after a speeding driver early Sunday eluded police in a chase through the Mountainview neighborhood, struck a pedestrian, then fled on foot, police said.

The 46-year-old woman was seriously injured when she was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado in the 2400 block of Arroyo Lane, police said.

Family members said the woman, Ashley Bass, was in stable condition Monday with a head injury, broken ribs, lacerated spleen and a collapsed lung.

Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said the incident began when a patrol officer doing traffic enforcement on North Valley Mills Drive spotted the black truck speeding and pursued it. The officer tried to stop the driver near Wooded Acres and Cobbs drives but the driver sped away and turned off his lights, Bynum said.

Shortly afterward, the officer was called to a crash at Arroyo Road and Live Oak Avenue, where police found the vehicle had struck the 46-year-old woman.

The driver had fled on foot, but officers found a female passenger in the vehicle who was cooperative with police, Bynum said.

Crime scene technicians and police canvassed the neighborhood throughout the night but never located the man. Bynum said the investigation remains ongoing.

