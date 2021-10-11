Police seek gunman who left man injured, fled while officer shot at him

Waco police are looking for a man accused of shooting another man during a fight early Sunday near Baylor University, then fleeing an off-duty police officer, who shot at the vehicle during a confrontation, officials said.

The shooting occurred around 1:55 a.m. in the 1200 block of Speight Avenue, police spokeswoman Cierra Shipley said in a news release. The incident began when a man and woman were arguing and the victim stepped in to try to stop the argument, Shipley said. The two men began arguing, and two more men showed up to oppose the victim, Shipley said.

The victim was punched in the mouth and knocked to the ground. The victim got up and began walking toward the suspect, who pulled a gun and fired it first in the air, then at the victim, according to the news release.

A Mart police officer working off-duty security nearby heard the first shots, and as he approached the scene he witnessed the suspect shoot the victim, police said.

The suspect got in his car, and the officer tried to detain him, ordering him out of the vehicle, according to the report. The suspect accelerated toward the officer, who pulled his service weapon and fired at the vehicle, the report states. The vehicle drove off, and it was uncertain whether the suspect was hit.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was alert and conscious during surgery, according to the release. His condition was unknown as of Monday morning.