 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police seek help identifying man who grabbed woman, shot at her car
0 comments

Police seek help identifying man who grabbed woman, shot at her car

{{featured_button_text}}

The Bellmead Police Department is seeking help identifying a man who grabbed a woman while she was pumping gas Tuesday evening, then fired a gun at her car as she ran away, according to a department press release.

Officers responded at about 7 p.m. to a shots fired call at the Bell Mart convenience store, 2917 Bellmead Drive. A woman told officers a man approached her and grabbed her while she was pumping gas, according to the press release.

"The victim was able to pull away from the man and run," the press release says. "The suspect began shooting at the passenger side of her car."

Others in the area told officers the man ran away with a gun in his hand and got in a white Chevrolet Impala with no license plate parked nearby, according to the press release.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 254-799-0251.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Minnesota murder law at issue in ex-cop's appeal

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Hailing from the Chicagoland area, Amaris E. Rodriguez is a 2019 graduate of Northeastern Illinois University and formerly worked the Journal & Topics news organization in Des Plains, Illinois.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert