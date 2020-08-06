Police seek help locating missing man

Waco police and a family are searching for a missing 33-year-old man who disappeared after he came to Waco to help his brother move Tuesday.

Sean Donovan Ditmore, of Plainview, was reporting missing Tuesday afternoon after not returning to a family member's house when he was expected to, Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said. Ditmore, who does not live in Waco, reportedly came to Waco to help his brother move, but decided to drive around Waco.

The Ditmore family has been searching for him ever since but has been unable to locate him with the assistance of police.

Police said Ditmore left his cellphone at his brother's home and officers have been unable to locate him this week. Bynum said family said it was not unusual for Ditmore to drive around, but it was unusual for Ditmore not to check in.

Ditmore is 5-foot-5, weighing about 135 lbs, and has red hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a light blue button down shirt, blue jeans and was driving a white 2014 Chevrolet Cruz with Texas license plate number DZB-7646.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Waco Police Department at 750-7500 or Sgt. Sam Key at 750-7610.

