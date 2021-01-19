Police seek suspects in car dealership armed robbery

Waco police are searching for three men who robbed multiple people at gunpoint at a car dealership Tuesday morning.

Dispatch received a call about an armed robbery in progress around 6:48 at Richard Karr Motors, 900 W. Loop 340, police said. Officers who responded learned three men with guns robbed multiple people at the dealership, taking items such as purses and cellphones before fleeing. Both the dealership and the individuals are considered victims, police said.

Suspects fled the scene in a white pickup truck missing its tailgate, police said. Officers found what they believe is the same truck that crashed and abandoned

“At this point we’re still working to identify who they are and where they came from,” Officer Garen Bynum said.

He said police are still on scene identifying victims and everything stolen.

