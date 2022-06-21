Police: Shooting that injured 4 in East Waco broke out during fistfight

A shooting that injured four people last month in Waco happened as more than a dozen people watched a fistfight involving two men, an arrest warrant reveals.

Waco police arrested Toylan Brashun Wright Jr., 29, Friday on second-degree felony charges of aggravated assault and deadly conduct. He remained in McLennan County Jail on Tuesday with bond listed at $2 million.

The shooting happened at about 8:15 p.m. May 31 in the 1900 block of Preston Street. According to the warrant, a fight between two men broke out and 15 to 20 people gathered to watch. During the brawl, Wright approached the fight and yelled at one of the men involved before pulling a handgun from his pocket and firing multiple rounds at him, the warrant says. A second shooter, who is identified in the warrant but has not yet been arrested, then fired at the same man Wright was shooting at, according to the warrant.

The incident was caught on video by a woman who was recording the fight, the warrant says. Following the initial shots, the woman dove for cover and was struck in the face by a bullet while hiding under her car, causing her serious bodily injury to her face and mouth, according to the warrant. She was reported to be in critical condition following the shooting, according to a Waco police press release.

Three other people were struck by bullets and injured in the shooting, including Wright, the warrant says. The press release says the other three injured were taken to a local hospital and were in stable condition after the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing, and more arrests may arise from the case, Waco police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said via email.

