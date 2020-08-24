Police: Skimmers found at gas station

A credit card skimmer was found at a Waco gas station near North Valley Mills and Hilltop Drive this week, Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said.

A service technician repairing a gas pump at My Stop Convenience Store, 2508 N. Valley Mills Drive, noticed wires had been cut on the pump. He began checking other pumps and found a credit card skimmer on one of them.

The store manager said the skimmer is likely to have been on the pump for less than one week. Bynum said the skimmer was removed.

Last week, skimmers were found on four fuel pumps at a Sunoco gas station at Waco Drive and Ninth Street. Those skimmers could have been in place "for several months" because it had been several months since the pumps were last serviced, Bynum said at the time.

Police warned residents to be aware of any potential fraudulent activity on credit/debit cards.

