A man arrested Monday in a shooting last week outside a Richter Avenue convenience store was in an "ongoing feud" with a man who was killed, according to an arrest affidavit.

Police arrested Charles Earl Ervin, 29, on a first-degree felony charge of murder in the death of Zachary Kazwayne Hughes, 24, and on two second-degree felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon stemming from the same incident.

"Ervin had possibly been looking for Zachary Hughes to attack him," the arrest affidavit says.

A woman and a man were in a Buick sedan with Hughes when he was shot at about 1 p.m. April 3 outside a convenience store in the 1800 block of Richter Avenue, next to the Precinct 5 McLennan County constable and justice of the peace office. The woman was shot multiple times and survived a surgery to remove bullet fragments, and Ervin shot toward but missed the other man, the affidavit says.

Surveillance video shows Hughes park the Buick sedan outside the store and remain in the driver's seat while the woman goes inside and returns to the passenger side, according to the affidavit.

The video then shows Ervin running up a cross street, Daughtry Avenue, with a gun in his right hand, police wrote. He can be seen using his left hand to boost himself up on a pickup parked next to the Buick, jumping to shoot at the car over the bed of the truck, according to the affidavit. Ervin fired several rounds at the passenger side of the Buick, then ran back the way he came while continuing to fire at the car, the affidavit says.

Police matched images of tattoos from the surveillance video to images of Ervin's tattoos and matched his palm print to a palm print from the pickup next to the Buick, according to the affidavit.

Ervin remained in McLennan County Jail on Tuesday with bond listed at $700,000.