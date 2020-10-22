Police: suspect in Woodway H-E-B robbery arrested in Tarrant County

Woodway police believe a jailed suspect in several grocery store robberies in the state also robbed the H-E-B in Woodway last month, Officer Andrew McGee said.

Woodway officers served a warrant charging Delbert Bustos, 63, of Azle, with robbery in the Sept. 3 incident at H-E-B, 9100 Woodway Drive, according to a department Facebook post. Bustos, also a suspect in a June robbery at the H-E-B at 1821 S. Valley Mills Drive in Waco, was arrested and remains jailed in Tarrant County, and detectives there notified Waco and Woodway investigators, McGee said.

In the Woodway incident, Bustos was wearing a hat and mask when he went to the customer service desk at about 6:15 p.m. Sept. 3, said he was armed, demanded cash and left with the money, according to the Facebook post.

“Bustos had committed those robberies with the same M.O. — always parked the same make and model of vehicle in the fire lane before entering grocery stores and demanding money,” McGee said. “For several of the robberies he wore the same hat and the same face mask.”

