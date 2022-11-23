Police: Teen indicted in deadly July crash in Waco ran red light

The teen driver in a fatal July 30 crash in Waco was indicted Tuesday on suspicion of manslaughter in a case where police accused him of speeding and running a red light.

A McLennan County grand jury indicted Rafe William Kalama, 19, on a second-degree felony charge of manslaughter in the two-vehicle crash that happened about 4:30 a.m. July 30 near Loop 340 and the Marlin Highway access road.

Kalama drove a white 2021 Ford F-150 pickup westbound on Loop 340 when he collided with a black 2017 Buick LaCrosse sedan driven by James Andrew May, 46, the Tribune-Herald reported at the time. May was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to Kalama's arrest affidavit.

"Witnesses reported that Kalama took off from the red light at a high rate of speed and ran the red light causing the collision," according to his arrest affidavit.

The Tribune-Herald previously reported Kalama told police he was stopped at a red light at the intersection immediately before the intersection where the crash happened, on the other side of an underpass.

The affidavit says he told police that when that light turned green, he floored his accelerator in the belief that the traffic signal in the intersection on the far side of the underpass — where he crashed — would turn green before he reached it, as it has always done before when he has driven through these intersections. This time that second light was still red, according to police.

The Tribune-Herald previously reported Kalama stayed behind after the crash and spoke to police.

"Kalama admitted to patrol officers that the light was red when he entered the intersection," the Tribune-Herald reported at the time.

The investigator found Kalama's air bags deployed at the beginning of the crash while his vehicle was traveling 55 miles per hour, the affidavit says. The speed limit there is 40 miles per hour.

Kalama has remained free on bond from McLennan County Jail since Sept. 3.