Police: Theft of $25,000 led to fatal gunfight in Bellmead

A theft of about $25,000 in cash from a Bellmead man's residence led to an exchange of gunfire Monday night that left one dead and one wounded and jailed on a murder charge, according to Bellmead police.

Police said Demicco Chambliss, 22, entered the home of Dennis Ray Estelle, 21, in the 3600 block of Bellmead Drive on Monday evening in an attempt to steal cash Estelle had been counting at his kitchen counter. This led to the two men shooting each other, and Chambliss later succumbed to his injuries, Bellmead Assistant Police Chief Stephen Leonard II confirmed Thursday.

Estelle suffered a bullet wound to the groin area and drove himself to an area hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery before he was arrested and booked into McLennan County Jail on suspicion of murder, a first-degree felony, officials said. He remained in custody Thursday night with bail listed at $250,000.

Police found $23,420 in a search of the area between Estelle's residence and a nearby fast-food restaurant on Bellmead Drive, Estelle's arrest affidavit states.

“The crime scene also revealed numerous cartridge cases from two 9mm pistols," the affidavit says. "Three of the cartridge cases were located in the parking lot, approximately 10-15 feet in front of the front door (of Estelle’s residence).”

Estelle initially told police he had only $57 at the time and had "no knowledge as to why the incident took place." In a subsequent interview, he said Chambliss entered his residence as he was counting between $25,000 and $26,000 in "proceeds from narcotics sales, rap concerts and merchandise sales," according to the affidavit.

Leonard said Thursday that Chambliss attempted to steal the money.

While Chambliss was in and near Estelle’s residence, the two men exchanged gunfire, the affidavit says.

“Chambliss exited the residence through the rear door and was confronted again by Estelle,” the affidavit says. “Estelle admits to firing two rounds from his Glock 9mm pistol at this time at Chambliss.

“Chambliss can be seen running across the parking lot holding the money after this took place from a neighboring surveillance camera positioned across a parking lot.”

Bellmead police officers responding to numerous calls to dispatch reporting shots fired near the 3600 block of Bellmead Drive found Chambliss in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant with a gunshot wound bleeding in his chest, according to a police statement Tuesday.

The arrest affidavit says Chambliss still had his 9mm pistol.

The statement from Tuesday says life saving measures were attempted for Chambliss before medics arrived to transport him to an area hospital, where he later died of wounds.