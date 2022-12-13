Police: Two shot, one dead in Bellmead

Two men shot each other Monday night in Bellmead, and one of them died later at an area hospital, officials said.

Several calls came into dispatch starting at 9:45 p.m. Monday reporting shoots fired in the parking lot a fast food restaurant in the 3600 block of Bellmead Drive, according to a Bellmead Police Department statement.

"(Demicco)Chambliss and (Dennis) Estelle shot each other. We know that," Bellmead Assistant Police Chief Stephen Leonard II said Tuesday by phone.

Bellmead officers arrived at the scene of the shooting and found Demicco Chambliss, 22, shot in the chest, the statement says. Lifesaving measures began before emergency medical services arrived and took Chambliss to an area hospital, where he died of wounds, the statement says.

Dennis Estelle Jr. also suffered gunshot wounds around his groin area and transported himself to an area hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery, according to the statement.

Estelle was still living at the time Bellmead police released the statement.

"Both Chambliss and Estelle have extensive criminal histories involving guns, marijuana and evading arrest from police" and have gang affiliations in the are, the statement says.

Leonard said his investigators are still working leads to understand whether, or how well, the two men knew each other, and whether they may have had a prior ongoing dispute.

The investigation is ongoing, the statement says.