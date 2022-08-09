Police: Video of Elm Mott shooting helps identify suspect arrested Tuesday

McLennan County Sheriff's Office detectives arrested a man Tuesday who they believe shot another man two weeks ago outside an Elm Mott game room.

Rusty Eugene Ivy, 27, was arrested on a warrant charging second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in a shooting in the wee hours of July 24 outside a game room in the 4700 block of North Old Dallas Road, McLennan County Lt. Mike Gates said.

A detective reviewed video of the shooting and identified Ivy as the shooter, according to an affidavit.

The man who was shot lived, Gates said. More information about the extent of his injuries or his current condition was not provided Tuesday.

Investigators obtained a video Friday that shows a maroon minivan back into a space outside the game room and two men get out when a third walks on a sidewalk behind the vehicle, according to the affidavit. The man "on the sidewalk pulls out a small bat from his shorts and all three males seem to be speaking to each other,” the affidavit states.

The driver then pulled a handgun and fired two rounds, both striking the man with the bat, as they approached each other, according to the affidavit. The two men who arrived in the van then got back in and fled, investigators reported. The license plate links the minivan to Ivy, and a detective who reviewed the video identified him as the shooter, the affidavit says.

Ivy remained in McLennan County Jail on Tuesday with bail set at $750,000.