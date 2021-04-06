Police: Waco couple arrested after keeping kids in unsanitary conditions

A Waco couple was arrested Monday after the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services called the Waco Police Department to help assist in an investigation of child endangerment.

Joshua Lane, 25, and Lauren Young, 24, were arrested on charges of abandoning or endangering a child after keeping their children in “unsanitary and dangerous conditions,” in an apartment in the 1000 block of South 12tA Street, according to the affidavit.

Officers were greeted at the apartment by a “pungent odor” and an apartment unit filled with trash and debris, including trash piled up and blocking the entrance to the kitchen, according to the affidavit.

The report also states the fridge was able to be open but had a foul odor, and when the freezer door was opened, bugs crawled out from the top and bottom of the freezer. Lane told investigators the family utilized a microwave to heat up their food, and it also had bugs crawling inside, the affidavit states.

Authorities also found soiled diapers stacked in front of the microwave, in bags on top of the couches in the living room and scattered in the hallway, according to the affidavit.